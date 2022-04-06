$0.20 EPS Expected for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) to report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.21. NextGen Healthcare reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. NextGen Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.07. 342,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,889. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,109.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.49.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $122,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $48,176.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,490. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXGN. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $19,029,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,199,000 after purchasing an additional 780,320 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $12,601,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,930,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,668,000 after purchasing an additional 486,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $5,091,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

