-$0.22 EPS Expected for Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) to post ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Wheels Up Experience’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.14). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wheels Up Experience.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $345.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.17 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheels Up Experience has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.

UP traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,213. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.82. Wheels Up Experience has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

