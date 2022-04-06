-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Matrix Service’s earnings. Matrix Service reported earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matrix Service will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.45 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Matrix Service.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $161.97 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

MTRX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matrix Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

MTRX opened at $7.72 on Friday. Matrix Service has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $14.09. The stock has a market cap of $206.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average of $8.58.

In other Matrix Service news, VP Kevin A. Durkin bought 7,800 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $49,608.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Matrix Service by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Matrix Service by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

