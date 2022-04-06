-$0.28 EPS Expected for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.23). Cardiovascular Systems posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 86.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cardiovascular Systems.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $59.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on CSII shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of CSII opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.94. Cardiovascular Systems has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $44.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.17.

In other news, COO Rhonda J. Robb acquired 1,567 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $29,318.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Points acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,567 shares of company stock worth $121,319. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,482 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,547 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardiovascular Systems (Get Rating)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.