-$0.28 EPS Expected for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2022

Analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIIGet Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.23). Cardiovascular Systems posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 86.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSIIGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $59.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on CSII shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of CSII opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.94. Cardiovascular Systems has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $44.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.17.

In other news, COO Rhonda J. Robb acquired 1,567 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $29,318.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Points acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,567 shares of company stock worth $121,319. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,482 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,547 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardiovascular Systems (Get Rating)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII)

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.