$0.35 EPS Expected for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Photronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.36. Photronics posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 105.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Photronics had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Photronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 9,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $189,594.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $94,346.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,598 shares of company stock worth $788,600. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Photronics by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,229,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,179,000 after buying an additional 700,498 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,905,000. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,192,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Photronics by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 735,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,030,000 after purchasing an additional 389,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Photronics by 461.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 417,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 343,257 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $15.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.95. Photronics has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $20.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

