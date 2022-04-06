$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) to report $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.38. SLR Investment also posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.17 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SLRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SLR Investment from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in SLR Investment by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,589,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,289,000 after purchasing an additional 115,661 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SLR Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,068,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SLR Investment by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,912,000 after buying an additional 86,375 shares in the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP grew its position in SLR Investment by 27.5% during the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 325,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 70,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average is $18.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.15. SLR Investment has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 116.31%.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

