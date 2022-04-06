-$0.38 EPS Expected for Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) will report ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Biodesix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.35). Biodesix reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 65.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biodesix will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Biodesix.

Get Biodesix alerts:

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS.

BDSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Biodesix from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biodesix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biodesix by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biodesix by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Biodesix by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 64,919 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biodesix by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSX traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $1.70. 34,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,194. Biodesix has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $53.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06.

About Biodesix (Get Rating)

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biodesix (BDSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.