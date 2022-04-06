$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.50. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GXO Logistics.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

GXO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital raised GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.87.

Shares of NYSE:GXO traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,950,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.43. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $282,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 731.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

