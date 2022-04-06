-$0.67 EPS Expected for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) to post ($0.67) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the lowest is ($0.77). Karyopharm Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.77) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($0.58). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $126.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

KPTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

In related news, CFO Michael Mason sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $38,917.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,693.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,122 shares of company stock valued at $188,543 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 10,356 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,426 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 84,363 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 420.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 122,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 98,800 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KPTI traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $8.34. 2,546,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,036,223. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $630.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of -0.32.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

