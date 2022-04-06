-$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.78) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oncorus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.74). Oncorus reported earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oncorus will report full-year earnings of ($2.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to ($2.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.13). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oncorus.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.06).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ONCR. HC Wainwright began coverage on Oncorus in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oncorus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on Oncorus from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncorus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,354,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 248,560 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Oncorus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 30,075 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncorus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,837. Oncorus has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $17.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.45.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

