$0.86 EPS Expected for II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) This Quarter

Analysts expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. II-VI reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of II-VI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut shares of II-VI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, II-VI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.31.

IIVI traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $67.66. 35 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,874. II-VI has a one year low of $54.35 and a one year high of $83.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.34. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In related news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $34,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard H. Xia sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $446,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,138,407 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 307,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,989,000 after purchasing an additional 230,085 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI in the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in II-VI by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 75,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in II-VI in the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in II-VI in the 4th quarter worth about $639,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

