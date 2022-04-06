-$0.89 EPS Expected for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the lowest is ($1.63). TPI Composites reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,680%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($0.91). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to $0.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TPI Composites.
TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($2.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $389.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.31 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 71.53% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.
Shares of TPI Composites stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.84. The company had a trading volume of 688,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,887. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.41. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $59.63.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 54.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 763.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period.
TPI Composites Company Profile
TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.
