$0.93 EPS Expected for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.99. XPO Logistics posted earnings per share of $1.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $6.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

XPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.69.

XPO stock traded down $5.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.29. The company had a trading volume of 104,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,679. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.32 and a 200 day moving average of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $90.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 5.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

