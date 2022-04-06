$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) to report $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.96. Advanced Energy Industries posted earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $7.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.40. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $396.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

NASDAQ:AEIS traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.45. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,868. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.87. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $77.79 and a 52 week high of $121.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 3,524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 10.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

