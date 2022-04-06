$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Service Co. International reported earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.81 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

Shares of NYSE:SCI traded up $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,602,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $50.99 and a fifty-two week high of $71.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 21.19%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

