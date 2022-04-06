$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.14. Franchise Group reported earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Franchise Group had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The company had revenue of $942.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on FRG. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

In other Franchise Group news, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Franchise Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Franchise Group by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Franchise Group by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after buying an additional 113,230 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new stake in Franchise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,550,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Franchise Group by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRG opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.03. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $55.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.84%.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

