$1.38 EPS Expected for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.43. Comerica posted earnings per share of $2.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $7.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $11.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.98 million. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMA shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Comerica by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,118,000 after acquiring an additional 237,136 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Comerica by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 765,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,590,000 after acquiring an additional 113,400 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter valued at about $421,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMA traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,085. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.86 and a 200-day moving average of $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comerica has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $102.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

