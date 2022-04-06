$1.41 EPS Expected for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.79. Voya Financial posted earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $7.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $7.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VOYA. StockNews.com began coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Voya Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $1,562,455.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,394,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,345 shares of company stock worth $3,127,985. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,134,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $804,624,000 after acquiring an additional 505,986 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,488,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $398,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,604 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,851,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $321,730,000 after acquiring an additional 41,814 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,571,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $303,119,000 after acquiring an additional 435,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,528,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $233,948,000 after acquiring an additional 43,938 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Voya Financial stock traded up $1.46 on Thursday, reaching $67.31. 1,134,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,969. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $58.97 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 4.90%.

About Voya Financial (Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

