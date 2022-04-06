$1.41 EPS Expected for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2022

Brokerages expect that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYAGet Rating) will report earnings of $1.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.79. Voya Financial posted earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $7.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $7.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYAGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VOYA. StockNews.com began coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Voya Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $1,562,455.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,394,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,345 shares of company stock worth $3,127,985. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,134,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $804,624,000 after acquiring an additional 505,986 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,488,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $398,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,604 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,851,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $321,730,000 after acquiring an additional 41,814 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,571,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $303,119,000 after acquiring an additional 435,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,528,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $233,948,000 after acquiring an additional 43,938 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Voya Financial stock traded up $1.46 on Thursday, reaching $67.31. 1,134,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,969. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $58.97 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 4.90%.

About Voya Financial (Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voya Financial (VOYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.