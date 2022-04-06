$1.50 Million in Sales Expected for Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) will announce $1.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Yumanity Therapeutics posted sales of $3.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 57.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full year sales of $8.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $11.64 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yumanity Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yumanity Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Yumanity Therapeutics by 88,425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 11,275 shares in the last quarter. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ YMTX traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.49. The company had a trading volume of 101,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.30. Yumanity Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

