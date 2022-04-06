$1.55 EPS Expected for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.57. Hologic reported earnings per share of $2.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hologic will report full year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Citigroup cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

HOLX traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $77.13. 20,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,509. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hologic has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $81.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 13,521 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hologic by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 7.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 8.6% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

