101,434 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 101,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,173,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,495,000 after acquiring an additional 951,681 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,308,000 after acquiring an additional 880,410 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in CME Group by 292.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 815,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,679,000 after buying an additional 607,799 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in CME Group by 87.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 715,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,269,000 after buying an additional 334,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its position in CME Group by 75.3% in the third quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 701,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,648,000 after buying an additional 301,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total transaction of $1,166,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CME opened at $237.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.61. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.72%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CME. Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.08.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

