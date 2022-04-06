$11.48 Million in Sales Expected for TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) will post sales of $11.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.85 million. TransAct Technologies reported sales of $8.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full year sales of $53.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.58 million to $54.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $72.56 million, with estimates ranging from $67.87 million to $77.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 22.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransAct Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACT opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.91. TransAct Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $17.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.72.

In other TransAct Technologies news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc bought 7,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $66,006.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 264,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 242,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 238.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

