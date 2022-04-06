$110.41 Million in Sales Expected for DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) will post $110.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for DocGo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $115.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $105.32 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DocGo will report full-year sales of $411.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $403.74 million to $420.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $469.62 million, with estimates ranging from $450.00 million to $489.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DocGo.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DocGo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. assumed coverage on shares of DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DocGo in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

NASDAQ:DCGO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,416. DocGo has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $11.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCGO. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

