113,883 Shares in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 113,883 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,922,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,297 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 178,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after buying an additional 47,657 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in shares of Twitter by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,614 shares of company stock valued at $744,993. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TWTR stock opened at $50.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of -169.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average of $45.47. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $73.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Twitter from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Twitter in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.81.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

