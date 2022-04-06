12,528 Shares in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.14% of USA Truck at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of USA Truck by 246.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of USA Truck by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 49.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USA Truck stock opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. USA Truck, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $29.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.84.

USA Truck ( NASDAQ:USAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.60. USA Truck had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $200.85 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that USA Truck, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on USA Truck in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on USA Truck from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on USA Truck from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the following segments: Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

