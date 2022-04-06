$136.20 Million in Sales Expected for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) will report $136.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banner’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $135.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $136.91 million. Banner posted sales of $141.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year sales of $557.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $545.50 million to $566.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $603.46 million, with estimates ranging from $573.60 million to $621.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Banner.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.27. Banner had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BANR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th.

In other Banner news, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $106,122.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth $22,368,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth $10,001,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 131.9% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 258,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,249,000 after buying an additional 146,789 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,150,000 after purchasing an additional 124,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 110.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 227,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,740,000 after purchasing an additional 119,523 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BANR traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.78. The company had a trading volume of 142,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,951. Banner has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $66.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

Banner Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banner (BANR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.