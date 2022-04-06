14,892 Shares in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Hayward by 654.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Hayward during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hayward by 345.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hayward during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Hayward by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Hayward alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HAYW shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.11.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $53,354,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

NYSE:HAYW opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average is $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.47. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -106.31.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Hayward had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $352.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.54 million. Hayward’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hayward Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.