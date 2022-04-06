18,961 Shares in Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,174,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,689,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,814,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,203,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 13.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tricon Residential has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.15.

NYSE TCN opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.38. Tricon Residential Inc has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $123.37 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Tricon Residential Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

