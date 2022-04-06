19,187 Shares in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,187 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.24% of Bankwell Financial Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $487,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 23.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BWFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bankwell Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bankwell Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

NASDAQ:BWFG opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.19. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.47 and a 12-month high of $35.34.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 30.55%. On average, analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Bankwell Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

About Bankwell Financial Group (Get Rating)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.