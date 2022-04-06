19,380 Shares in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,380 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter worth $49,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,992 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.23.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $360.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $321.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.28 and a beta of 0.44. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $274.60 and a 1 year high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

