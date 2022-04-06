$2.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) to report $2.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.84 billion and the lowest is $2.83 billion. Conagra Brands reported sales of $2.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year sales of $11.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.35 billion to $11.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.31 billion to $11.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Conagra Brands.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Consumer Edge downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.17.

CAG traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.37. 103,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,280,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.44. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $39.09.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,408,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,999,000 after buying an additional 675,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,539,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,140,000 after buying an additional 22,370 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands (Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conagra Brands (CAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.