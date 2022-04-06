20,885 Shares in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Bought by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Marcus during the third quarter worth $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Marcus by 334.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marcus during the third quarter worth $177,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Marcus during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Marcus during the third quarter worth $210,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCS opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $530.22 million, a PE ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.58. The Marcus Co. has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $22.87.

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $169.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.25 million. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.22) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Marcus Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCS. Zacks Investment Research raised Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

