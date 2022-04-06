$26.32 Million in Sales Expected for Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) to post sales of $26.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.84 million. Vapotherm posted sales of $32.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full-year sales of $104.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.00 million to $104.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $121.20 million, with estimates ranging from $120.30 million to $122.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 52.78% and a negative return on equity of 68.51%. The business’s revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VAPO. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vapotherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Vapotherm from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE VAPO traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.93. The company had a trading volume of 168,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,971. The company has a market capitalization of $338.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of -1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.98. Vapotherm has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vapotherm by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Vapotherm by 362.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vapotherm by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Vapotherm by 93,928.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

