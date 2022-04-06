$268.63 Million in Sales Expected for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) will report $268.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $244.30 million and the highest is $285.20 million. RPC posted sales of $182.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPC will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. RPC had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RPC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 299,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $3,102,774.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rollins Holding Company, Inc. sold 365,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $3,525,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,649,785 shares of company stock worth $16,397,775. Insiders own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RES. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,278,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,203,000 after purchasing an additional 403,881 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in RPC by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,197,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,699,000 after buying an additional 1,225,941 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in RPC by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,484,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,361,000 after buying an additional 198,457 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in RPC by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,031,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,762,000 after buying an additional 124,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in RPC by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,561,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after buying an additional 141,984 shares in the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RES stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.04. 1,920,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,095,489. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.40. RPC has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 369.46 and a beta of 1.60.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

