28,414 Shares in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Bought by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000. Riverwater Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Mayville Engineering at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MEC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

MEC opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.71. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $22.16.

Mayville Engineering ( NYSE:MEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st.

About Mayville Engineering (Get Rating)

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.