$3.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.16 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.07 billion. Community Health Systems posted sales of $3.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full year sales of $12.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.79 billion to $12.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.22 billion to $13.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 21.43%. Community Health Systems’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

CYH has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

Community Health Systems stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.07. 38,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,336. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.67. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $17.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the third quarter worth $17,069,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the third quarter worth about $16,315,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,321,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,167,000 after acquiring an additional 707,038 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its position in Community Health Systems by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 879,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 517,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Community Health Systems by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,971,000 after purchasing an additional 334,689 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

