$3.42 EPS Expected for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) to report earnings of $3.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.79 and the highest is $4.50. Avis Budget Group posted earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 843.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year earnings of $22.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.18 to $25.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $16.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.54 to $21.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.93. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 942.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.67.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $1,091,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000.

NASDAQ:CAR traded down $7.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,103. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.87 and a fifty-two week high of $545.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.96 and a 200-day moving average of $206.77.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

