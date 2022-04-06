31,871 Shares in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $908,000. DMG Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 146,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 16,791 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,198,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 28,594 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.97. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $22.31.

