$325.40 Million in Sales Expected for Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) to announce $325.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $326.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $324.97 million. Qualtrics International reported sales of $238.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Qualtrics International.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.65 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 198.58% and a negative net margin of 98.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

XM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.29.

Shares of XM stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.04. 834,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.42. Qualtrics International has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $49.03.

In related news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 16,059 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $465,389.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 693,047 shares of company stock worth $19,483,020. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,686,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter valued at about $686,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,700,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,189,000 after acquiring an additional 315,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,158,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,824,000 after acquiring an additional 886,261 shares during the last quarter. 15.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qualtrics International (XM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.