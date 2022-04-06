3,289 Shares in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Bought by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RPM. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 44.4% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 38,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,822 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in RPM International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in RPM International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in RPM International by 6.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 29,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RPM International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RPM traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,857. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.98. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.11 and a 1 year high of $101.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.79.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). RPM International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.85%.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $511,479.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth F. Whited purchased 600 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.09 per share, for a total transaction of $55,254.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RPM International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.29.

About RPM International (Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.