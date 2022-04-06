$335.43 Million in Sales Expected for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) will post sales of $335.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $346.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $332.30 million. Alignment Healthcare posted sales of $267.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $298.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.81 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.91.

Shares of ALHC traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $11.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,264. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alignment Healthcare has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a PE ratio of -9.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $13.47.

In related news, CEO John E. Kao sold 26,366 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $294,771.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald Steven Furman sold 3,006 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $33,607.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,908 shares of company stock worth $401,451.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,469,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,417 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,525,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,204 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,586,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,369,000 after purchasing an additional 919,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,305,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,358,000 after purchasing an additional 753,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

