358 Shares in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Purchased by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in Roku by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Roku by 199,050.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 11,943 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Roku by 129.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after acquiring an additional 17,417 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Roku by 14.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Roku by 3.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $527,156.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,946 shares of company stock valued at $51,560,874 in the last ninety days. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $127.37 on Wednesday. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.91 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.49 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.49 and a 200-day moving average of $213.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $325.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.04.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

