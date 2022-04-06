$406.22 Million in Sales Expected for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) will report sales of $406.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $461.38 million and the lowest is $354.50 million. Park Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $165.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 146.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.

NYSE PK traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,958,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,878. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average is $18.88. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,558,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,060,000 after buying an additional 2,811,067 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,733,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,527,000 after buying an additional 734,563 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,504,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,501,000 after buying an additional 369,876 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,416,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,254,000 after buying an additional 1,680,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,880,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,142,000 after buying an additional 860,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

