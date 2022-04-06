450 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Acquired by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 450 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,127 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,445,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,547 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNH traded up $7.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $517.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,905,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,547. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $360.55 and a 52-week high of $524.73. The company has a market capitalization of $487.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $488.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,890. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.43.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

