4,684 Shares in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,684 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 14,511 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter worth $1,909,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 3.2% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 441,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,085,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 12.8% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 13,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

In related news, insider Steve Smits sold 2,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $173,418.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP William L. Williams III bought 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.37 per share, with a total value of $362,081.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 9,025 shares of company stock worth $580,835 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOB opened at $51.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.49. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.53.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.41 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 25.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.23%.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

