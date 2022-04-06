46,861 Shares in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,178,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Life Storage at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Life Storage by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,825,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,329,000 after acquiring an additional 863,247 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,135,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,987,000 after buying an additional 34,450 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,122,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,582,000 after purchasing an additional 375,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,366,000 after acquiring an additional 51,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in Life Storage by 1.1% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,217,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,728,000 after purchasing an additional 12,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $142.09 on Wednesday. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $154.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.58%.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $538,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

LSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Life Storage in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.11.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

