4,769 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,814,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,979,000 after buying an additional 604,234 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 816.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after buying an additional 42,799 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 25,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $99.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.96. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $107.46.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.