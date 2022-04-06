687,129 Shares in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 687,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,966,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.32% of Huntsman as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter valued at approximately $343,189,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 699.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,672,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,534 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,314,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,437,000 after buying an additional 1,444,358 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,833,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,636,000 after purchasing an additional 907,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,058,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,105,000 after buying an additional 848,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.64.

NYSE:HUN opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 12.36%. Huntsman’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, March 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.93%.

Huntsman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.