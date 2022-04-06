697 Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Purchased by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 705.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 475.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $81.32 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.76 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

OMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

