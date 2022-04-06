894 Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Acquired by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFG. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 228.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,665,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,641,000 after buying an additional 1,852,584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,781,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,960,000 after purchasing an additional 895,728 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,194,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,351,000 after purchasing an additional 486,471 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 276.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 546,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,206,000 after purchasing an additional 401,452 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 708,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,611,000 after purchasing an additional 278,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.09.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $74.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.66 and a 1-year high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.83%.

Principal Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

